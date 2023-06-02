Bradman Best has rubbished media speculation he wants out of the Knights and is looking for a new club after being given assurances he is not being shopped to NRL rivals.
Injury-free and in the form of his career, the 21-year-old powerhouse centre has met with both coach Adam O'Brien and director of football Peter Parr within the past few weeks because of concerns over his future. He was told his position at the club is not under threat.
It came following persistent media reports suggesting the Knights have quietly told rival clubs both he and prop Daniel Saifiti could be moved on to free up salary cap space. Saifiti, linked to the Bulldogs despite being signed until the end of 2026, has been given similar assurances.
Best says he has no intention of leaving the club.
"I don't know where it's coming from," he told us. "Adz [O'Brien] said I had nothing to worry about and then Peter Parr told me in his office there was no truth to the rumours. I'm not worried about it. I've got another year to go on my contract and hopefully I can extend it. I love all the boys - why would I want to leave?"
After an injury-plagued career, Best has played the opening 12 games straight for the club this season with his performance in last Sunday's win over Manly one of his best in the top grade.
English Super League club Leeds have made a play for Lachlan Fitzgibbon, leaving the Knights back-rower with a tough decision to make in the next few weeks over his future.
Fitzgibbon, one of nine players in the Knights' top 30 who are off contract at the end of the season, told us he's had interest from England, reluctantly confirming Leeds was among the clubs that had spoken to his management.
"It's true but I haven't signed anything with anyone," he said. "I'm not sure what I'm doing. I haven't made any decisions."
After his first injury-free pre-season in several years, Fitzgibbon's form has been top-notch in the club's opening 12 games. But he may get squeezed out with young Wigan back-rower Kai Pearce-Paul set to join the Knights next season.
Just what role does Blake Cannavo, the managing director and CEO of Port Macquarie-based mining company Native Mineral Resources, have at the Newcastle Knights?
Knights director of football Peter Parr told us he is using Cannavo, whose son Will has played Harold Matthews (under-17s) over the past two seasons, in an advisory capacity on the recommendation of CEO Phil Gardner, who is on the board of Cannavo's mining company.
We presume part of Cannavo's brief is offering recruitment-and-retention advice. He was spotted talking to prominent player agent Gavin Orr in the grandstand during the Knights' NSW Cup clash against Blacktown last Sunday.
There was no joy for Blues supporters after another typical gutsy Queensland win in the Origin series opener on Wednesday night.
But Newcastle fans can at least take some solace in the knowledge that unless there is an injury, the Knights shouldn't lose either Kalyn Ponga or Dane Gagai to the Maroons during the current series given the form of their replacements Reece Walsh and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in game one.
Ponga's head-to-head match-up with Walsh should be a highlight of next Saturday's clash between the Knights and the Broncos at Suncorp.
Have the Knights found a player to potentially fill the shoes of off-contract utility Kurt Mann going forward?
Riley Jones is a former junior five-eighth who played hooker in Jersey Flegg last weekend and will wear the No.9 jersey in NSW Cup against the Eels at Cessnock today. Don't be surprised if he debuts in the NRL before the season is out.
Are the Knights in danger of losing assistant coach Rory Kostjasyn?
Unlike fellow assistants Blake Green and Brian McDermott, Kostjasyn is off contract at the end of the season and it's understood the club is yet to make a move to re-sign him.
Strange considering how highly he is regarded by head coach Adam O'Brien and the playing group. Manly coach and former Knights assistant Anthony Seibold has a huge opinion of Kostjasyn. He rates him as one of the best he has worked with.
What would have Kostjasyn a little nervous is the Knights' history of turning over their footy staff.
Knights winger Greg Marzhew's second straight man-of-the-match performance has rocketed him to within a point of the lead in Baz's Best. Marzhew scored a hat-trick to just pip centre Bradman Best for the major points in the side's 28-18 win over Manly. Tyson Frizell still leads despite missing the game through Origin.
Rd 13 - Knights v Manly: 3 Greg Marzhew 2 Bradman Best 1 Jackson Hastings.
Standings: 12 Tyson Frizell; 11 Greg Marzhew; 10 Lachie Miller; 9 Dane Gagai; 5 Kalyn Ponga; 4 Phoenix Crossland, Jackson Hastings, Bradman Best; 3 Leo Thompson, Kurt Mann, 2 Tyson Gamble.
