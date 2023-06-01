Newcastle Herald
Queensland stun NSW 18-10 in Women's State of Origin opener at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta

By Max McKinney
Updated June 1 2023 - 10:38pm, first published 9:30pm
Millie Boyle takes a run at CommBank Stadium. Picture Getty Images
Queensland have set themselves up to be crowned both men's and women's State of Origin champions on home turf after the Maroons powered to a 18-10 victory over the NSW Sky Blues at CommBank Stadium on Thursday night.

