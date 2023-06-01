TWO state ministers will inspect the abandoned Stockton Centre on Friday in search of short-term housing opportunities as NSW's accommodation crisis deepens.
Minister for Disability Inclusion Kate Washington and Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp, who is also Minister for the Hunter, announced on Friday they would inspect the site.
The Stockton Centre closed as a residential disability centre in 2020 and has been dormant ever since.
The Newcastle Herald reported in May that the government remained committed to exploring how the site could be used after, in opposition last year, NSW Labor called for an investigation into whether it could be used for short-term emergency housing.
With the backing of community groups and housing providers, the proposal was geared towards making use of the site until its long-term future was locked in.
Ms Washington said she was eager for the plan to progress.
"As Minister, I have directed the department to reconsider the proposal in light of the worsening housing crisis in the Hunter," she said.
"If this large, unused property presents any opportunities for emergency accommodation, we are keen to pursue it.
"We want to see the state of the buildings ourselves. We want to understand the opportunities and we want to understand the challenges."
Mr Crakanthorp said any supply for Hunter families struggling to put a roof over their heads would be welcome.
"We are in a housing crisis, so it's important to consider all options," he said.
"Getting on site is vital so we can be well-informed about what prospects may be here."
Ms Washington will also inspect Tomaree Lodge on Friday.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
