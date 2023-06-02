Parliament passes legislation to 'protect' Hunter Water

The NSW upper house has passed legislation to amend the constitution to preserve public ownership of Hunter Water and Sydney Water.
Premier Chris Minns promised during this year's election campaign to legislate to keep the two state-owned corporations in public hands, but the Coalition has accused Labor of running a scare campaign on the issue.
The amendments to the Constitution Act, passed on Thursday night, will require an act of Parliament to undo the privatisation protections.
The government agreed, with the support of the crossbench, to establish a parliamentary inquiry into "safeguarding and supporting" other regional water utilities.
Mr Minns said the legislation would "prevent unreasonable price spikes and ensure these essential assets will always belong to the people of NSW".
Minister for the Hunter Tim Crakanthorp said the privatisation of essential services had "dudded the Hunter".
"Hunter Water is a community asset charged with providing for the community, and its protection in our state's constitution will ensure that it will continue to do so," he said.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.