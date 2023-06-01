A RENOVATED 1920s home at Mayfield West has sold for a record price.
The sale of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 35 Buruda Street settled this week after it was snapped up by a buyer from Sydney during an online auction for $1,357,500.
The house last sold in 2017 for $886,000, according to CoreLogic.
The previous record sale for a residential property in the suburb was $1,325,000 paid for a four-bedroom home, also on Buruda Street, in November 2021.
Four registered bidders competed for the property, including a family from Mayfield looking to upsize to a bigger home, however the successful purchaser was a Sydney buyer.
"Buruda Street is arguably one of the best streets in Mayfield," listing agent Roland Campos from LaneCampos said.
"This home was on a big block and because the period features of the home had been retained, that really appealed to buyers."
Positioned on 672 square metres, the brick home was a classic 1920s art deco style residence brimming with original details such as leadlight windows, high ornate ceilings and timber fretwork.
It was extensively renovated and paired its original features with modern updates.
Mr Campos said the Mayfield area was continuing to show growth as a popular suburb with buyers.
"I do feel that anything that is renovated or has something unique about it, there is a big demand for properties like that, especially in areas like Mayfield," he said.
"Mayfield is still a popular area and typically we find that Sydney people love Mayfield because of what they get for their money versus what they get in Sydney.
"Because it has a trendier edge to it now with all of the cafes that are opening up, there are a lot of people reconsidering where they're going to live now.
"They're not being too picky on their suburbs. They're coming out to Mayfield and seeing what it has to offer."
As well as the house, the property included a studio with a kitchenette and bathroom that could be used as an artists' space as it had been by the sellers.
"It was updated but it was done really tastefully and the original period features just really grabbed at buyers," Mr Campos said.
"It also had the studio which was a big drawcard for people."
The median house price in Mayfield West is $759,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.