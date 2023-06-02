There's a shock. Minimum publicity for the A-League grand final, a week after it should have been played, and in the middle of State of Origin analysis and panic in every paper.
And that's not even the worst decision, or lack of insight, from the governing body heading into the match. Can I emphasise that the playing surface, and its evenness, is of paramount importance to the quality of our product (I know it's an annual rant).
The women's State of Origin takes place two days before the A-League grand final in dewy, soft and slippery conditions. Let's hope the ground staff are miracle workers.
I'm not having a crack at the women. The All Blacks, or Parramatta at home, would have been much worse. The Eels probably have a training session scheduled on Friday, but surely the game on Thursday could have been scheduled for Townsville instead?
Why should the girls have to move? For the same reason anyone should be excluded in the week leading up to football's big day.
The playing surface should be pristine, or did the powers-that-be forget to mention that at the negotiating table when they locked in the next three grand finals for Sydney?
And unlike other codes where the ball is in hand or the air for 90 per cent of games, it's on the deck in our code in at least 80 per cent of matches.
The narks will say: "Who cares about the soccer?" Well, we should, and until we stand up for the code, and make some noise, we will continue to be an afterthought.
The game itself promises a very good contest between deserving opponents with different styles.
Melbourne City will look to dominate, and the Mariners will adjust to whatever is required.
For me, Nick Montgomery should have been coach of the year, given how he has drained every ounce of effort, quality and tactical nuance from his team.
Carl Veart at Adelaide is a worthy alternate, no doubt, having excited all of us with their cavalier displays. I think but for his penchant for questioning the bullshit and philosophy of some in favour of competitive pragmatism, Montgomery would have won a close vote.
Craig Goodwin - yes, a former Jet - won player of the year, and you will get no arguments there.
The grand final is a difficult match to predict.
In last season's decider, Melbourne City stuck arrogantly to their processes, despite losing twice and drawing once in the regular season against Western United. Sure enough, Western proved their dominance was no fluke and City lost to a simple, hardly covert tactical approach. They must guard against a similar fate tonight.
To be fair, the Mariners have more to throw at them than Western did, and are definitely more equipped to challenge them physically.
How aggressive they are without the ball is key to the result. Too gung-ho and they will be picked apart, too submissive and they will be worn down eventually.
Montgomery must find the right balance and change the intensity when the time is right.
Had this game been played last week, I might have tipped the Mariners, and I still think they a decent chance of winning. City have some real quality in key areas, and I can't help thinking a Leckie or Tillio might find that one moment of magic.
I can't see the Mariners changing too much about their formation, or tactical application. They will defend with tenacity, and attack with pace and skill where possible.
City coach Rado Vidisic probably has a decision or two to make in terms of personnel. Berenguer or Nabbout? The former would send Tillio wider and add guile. Nabbout, pace and power. Does he find a spot for retiring captain Scott Jamieson?
May the surface be good, and the winners deserving.
And, please, may the VAR remember it's about players, not you.
