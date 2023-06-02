The Newcastle Falcons men's and women's teams face similar challenges on their NBL1 East road trip to Wollongong and Canberra before taking a break for the King's Birthday long weekend.
Newcastle are fifth in both divisions - the men have an 8-4 win-loss record and the women are 10-2 - heading into games against Illawarra Hawks at Beaton Park Snakepit on Saturday and Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the national capital on Sunday.
All NBL1 East teams will have a bye next weekend then the Falcons will return to action against Hornsby Spiders at Broadmeadow on Saturday, June 17.
The Illawarra men are 10th with a 6-7 record and the women are 12th at 3-10, suggesting the first games of the double-header might not be as challenging as those against the high-flying CoE, who lead the men's ladder at 14-1, and the women are second at 12-2.
But Falcons coaches Peter Astley (men) and Martin McLean (women) have been around the basketball block long enough to know all too well about the rivalry between Newcastle and Illawarra teams at junior and senior representative level, and how dangerous the Hawks are at home.
Illawarra's men's roster includes NBL players Tim Coenraad, William Hickey and Lucas Walker, but they have not all suited up for every game this season and Illawarra's inconsistent results have reflected this.
"Illawarra are an experienced group with a lot of experienced players in their squad and games against them are always a battle, no matter what level, so we're anticipating a tough one against them down there," Astley said. "After that we're in Canberra to take on a Centre of Excellence team who are stacked with the best young talent from across Australia, and they've only lost one game so far.
"Resilience, and our mental and physical toughness will be the keys to the weekend for us, because we have a great opportunity to really set our season up if we take care of ourselves. After this we get a break on the long weekend to recharge and refresh, then we go again."
Led by Myles Cherry (18.2 points, 11.2 rebounds) and Ryan Beisty (15 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists), Newcastle have won their past four against Norths, Albury-Wodonga, Bankstown and Central Coast.
Guard Reed Nottage will look to build on his impressive debut last Saturday, in which he posted 13 points, six rebounds and three assists in Newcastle's 73-62 road win against the Bears.
The Falcons women expect to welcome back young guns Hannah Chicken and Matilda Burns after they both had under-18 representative commitments last weekend.
Nicole Munger, averaging a team-high 18.1 points and 13.6 rebounds, is keen to bounce back after a season-low eight points in Newcastle's 76-69 loss to Norths at the Bear Cave last Saturday.
That was just the second loss of the season for the Falcons, who continue to battle injury and illness.
"The long weekend break is not far away, and that's definitely something we need as a group because it will give us the opportunity to freshen up and recover," McLean said.
"Our style of play is demanding, and with a depleted roster, it takes its toll.
"Knowing that we are about to get a break, we are hoping this will motivate us to get after it.
"We face another tough weekend against perennial rivals Illawarra, then the youth and size of the CoE in Canberra. It will be another test of character, and I'm sure we can produce positive results."
Illawarra's stand-out performers have been Ella Dent (16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists) and Emilia Garcia Leon (13.6 points, nine rebounds, 2.2 assists).
One of the familiar faces in the CoE team on Sunday will be Newcastle junior Saffron Shiels, who has averaged nine points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists since returning from a knee injury last month.
Coffs Harbour junior Isla Juffermans, one of Shiels's teammates in the Australian Gems preparing for the FIBA under-19 World Cup in Spain in July, leads the CoE in scoring (16.4) and rebounding (9.6).
