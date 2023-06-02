Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle Falcons men and women set for NBL1 East road trips

By Brett Keeble
June 2 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In-form Falcon Myles Cherry will be crucial to Newcastle's fortunes on their road trip to Illawarra and Canberra this weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer
In-form Falcon Myles Cherry will be crucial to Newcastle's fortunes on their road trip to Illawarra and Canberra this weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Newcastle Falcons men's and women's teams face similar challenges on their NBL1 East road trip to Wollongong and Canberra before taking a break for the King's Birthday long weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.