Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Kirstyn Antoni set to be deployed in advanced role for Broadmeadow Magic against Charlestown Azzurri in NPLW NNSW round 13

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 2 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former national league player Kirstyn Antoni, right, will be used in a more attacking role for Broadmeadow against Charlestown on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Former national league player Kirstyn Antoni, right, will be used in a more attacking role for Broadmeadow against Charlestown on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

She started the season at centre-back, was shifted to No.6 and now Kirstyn Antoni will be deployed in an advanced role as Broadmeadow combat the absence of lethal front duo Adriana Konjarski and Lucy Jerram.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.