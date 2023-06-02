She started the season at centre-back, was shifted to No.6 and now Kirstyn Antoni will be deployed in an advanced role as Broadmeadow combat the absence of lethal front duo Adriana Konjarski and Lucy Jerram.
Konjarski has scored 26 times this NPLW Northern NSW and Jerram 13 for a combined effort of more than half of Magic's 59 goals.
The former is away for Broadmeadow's round-13 exchange with Charlestown at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday (4pm) while Jerram is serving the first game of a two-match suspension after being sent off in a 2-1 win against Newcastle Olympic on May 21 for violent conduct.
But coach Jake Curley is confident the competition pace-setters have plenty of other attacking threats for the top-of-the-table clash.
Magic lead the competition standings on 28 points with a game in hand while Azzurri are second on 27.
"KP [Antoni] is going to go to 10, Kiarra [Lewis] will play on the left and we'll bring up Emily Loader Weston from reserve grade at nine," Curley said on Friday.
"[Adriana] does score a lot of goals and Lucy has been scoring but Chelsea [Lucas] scored last game, KP can score. She scored some bangers at training last night and is a very good player.
"Kiarra can score. I think Emily will be unique. She's scored a lot of goals in reserve grade.
"It just gives other people opportunities. We'll still be competitive and we'll create chances."
Broadmeadow were 3-1 winners over Azzurri when they met in the first round.
Magic's round-12 fixture with fourth-placed Maitland (21) last weekend was washed out while Azzurri came from behind to seal an important 2-1 win over fifth-placed Adamstown (16).
Charlestown coach Niko Papaspiropoulos expected to have their leading striker Emily Diaz back in action against Magic after she was a late withdrawal for the Rosebud battle through illness.
Diaz was among a number of first-grade players missing, mostly due to injury, when Charlestown lost 4-1 to an also understrength Newcastle Olympic in the Women's League Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.
Olympic coach Neil Owens hoped former national league goalkeeper Claire Coelho would be back from holidays in time when they played Adamstown at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night (7pm).
Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton should have close to a full complement of players available when they play Mid Coast (six) in Taree on Saturday (6pm).
Mid Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury is sidelined with a fractured rib.
Sixth-placed New Lambton (13) will be looking to bank some valuable points against last-placed Warners Bay at Alder Park on Sunday (4pm) to stay in touch with the top four.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
