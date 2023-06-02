Newcastle Herald
Wests welcome cameo Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League appearances from Pakistan national captain Umar Bhutta

Updated June 2 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 3:30pm
Sam Mudford playing for Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League club Wests. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
WESTS captain-coach Chris Boyle remains unsure about weekly availability, but knows any game with Pakistan national skipper Umar Bhutta is a "bonus".

