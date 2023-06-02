WESTS captain-coach Chris Boyle remains unsure about weekly availability, but knows any game with Pakistan national skipper Umar Bhutta is a "bonus".
Bhutta, an Olympic and Commonwealth Games representative, has made two men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League appearances so far this season and helped the Rosellas beat Maitland on both occasions.
The 30-year-old has regular playing commitments in Sydney, but enjoyed cameos with Wests via new Rosellas recruit Vishav Virk.
"He [Bhutta] is definitely handy to have. We love having him when we can," Boyle said.
Boyle described Sunday's clash with Souths at Newcastle International Hockey Centre as "huge" with each club sitting on eight points.
Wests have lost Mitch Lacey (hamstring) and Nathan Butterick (head) to the casualty ward, Bayden Smith is away with NSW under-18 training while Alex Sutherland (knee) returns from an injury lay-off.
Souths are minus Nathan Czinner (Aussie under-21 tour) and Ben Hanlan (broken foot).
Also in round 10 on Sunday, Maitland (8) host second-placed Gosford (10) while leaders Norths (17) tackle Tigers (1).
In the women's premier league on Saturday - Regals visit Gosford, University are at home to Norah Head and Tigers meet Oxfords. Souths have the bye.
Three sets of sisters - Maliah and Tayjah Abell, Ellie and Hunter Baldwin, Makenzi and Sienna Harvey - have been named in the Newcastle women's representative squad for next weekend's Hockey NSW State Championships in Sydney.
NEWCASTLE: Maliah Abell, Tayjah Abell, Ellie Baldwin, Hunter Baldwin, Hannah Baxter, Bianca Cheetham, Maddison Drewitt, Makenzi Harvey, Sienna Harvey, Estelle Hughes, Sylvia Knott, Gemma O'Rourke, Charlotte Tarleton, Matilda Woolnough.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
