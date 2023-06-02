THE Entrance have been dealt a second season-ending blow this week with pivot and former Knights player Will Pearsall joining David Fifita on the Newcastle Rugby League departure list for 2023.
Pearsall had an ACL injury confirmed after hurting his knee last round as Fifita completed a mid-year switch from the Central Coast club to his former English Super League side Wakefield Trinity.
"Just as bad [as Fifita exit], if not worse, we've lost Will Pearsall our halfback for the rest of the season as well," Tigers coach Jamy Forbes told the Newcastle Herald ahead of Sunday's visit from Central.
"He did his knee last round. No one around him, just collapsed. Now confirmed ACL."
Entrance, sitting in a three-way share of fourth spot on the competition ladder, already had captain Ryan Doherty (knee) sidelined while Pearsall's halves partner Jack Burraston (illness) remains in doubt for this weekend.
"They are four pretty handy players out," Forbes said.
Doherty returned to training this week but Forbes doesn't expect to see him back out in the middle until after the Tigers' next bye in early July.
Entrance hooker Joey Besgrove (neck) will likely play round 10 despite leaving the field early in last weekend's 25-18 loss to equal leaders the Pickers.
Tigers recruit Fifita recovered from a hamstring complaint to play at Maitland on Saturday, only to jet off to the other side of the world this week and join Wakefield's relegation battle in the UK.
"He [Fifita] wasn't going to play Maitland, but he didn't want to let the boys down. We're going to miss him massively," Forbes said.
The Entrance are leaving the door open for a potential replacement prior to the June 30 transfer deadline.
"He spoke to me v Kurri [May 20] but didn't think much of it, but his coach from Wakefield last year is now at Castleford and they are both fighting relegation so they got into a bit of a bidding war," Forbes said.
"In the end he just said sorry, they are offering too much now. It frees up a bit of money and points for us obviously if we can find someone before June 30, but who knows?"
Frank-Paul Nu'uausala has been named to return for Souths against Cessnock at Townson Oval on Sunday.
Maitland still have halfback Brock Lamb in the casualty ward while Reid Alchin (NSW Cup) bolsters the forward pack again. In a first-versus-last encounter, the defending premiers are at home to winless Kurri Kurri.
Also on Saturday, Macquarie (12) welcome third-placed Wyong (14) to Lyall Peacock Field while Luke Walsh faces the club he initially signed for in 2023 when Wests house the in-form Northern Hawks at Harker Oval. Lakes have the bye.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.