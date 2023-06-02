Newcastle Herald
The Entrance halfback Will Pearsall joins David Fifita on Newcastle Rugby League departure list for 2023

June 2 2023 - 7:30pm
Former Knights player Will Pearsall won't feature for The Entrance again in 2023 after suffering a season-ending knee injury last weekend. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
THE Entrance have been dealt a second season-ending blow this week with pivot and former Knights player Will Pearsall joining David Fifita on the Newcastle Rugby League departure list for 2023.

