Souths have not forgotten how University of Newcastle sent them packing in last year's major semi-final.
The 46-42 loss sparked a spiral and eventual finals exit for the minor premiers.
The two sides are set to battle for the first time since in a Newcastle championship netball top-of-the-table exchange in round-six action at National Park on Saturday. The game is expected to go down to the wire.
Lions are unbeaten atop the competition standings on 16 points with University (14) two points behind in second position.
University coach Traci Baber has a full complement of players available while Souths mentor Tracey van Dal expects to field close to her strongest team as well.
"We have a couple of injuries but we'll have the core of our players," van Dal said.
"We expect a close game and are hoping to take it to Uni and gain a bit of redemption for how our season finished last year.
"The girls are pretty pumped and fired up to go out there and show some redemption and really show what we're capable of."
While Souths are coming off a comprehensive 70-17 win over newcomers Waratah last weekend, University are somewhat battle hardened after fighting tooth and nail to beat fourth-placed Nova (12) in a one-goal thriller.
University trailed 37-36 heading into the final quarter last round but produced a strong fourth quarter to win 51-50.
"We need to play the last 15 minutes from last week for an hour," Baber said.
"Our last 15 minutes was probably the best we've played in a long time so we need to start like that and be able to be consistent through the whole four quarters, because if you let Souths get a lead on you they generally don't let you get back.
"They're probably the best leading team in the competition. They're very clever with the ball when they're in front. They slow everything down and it's very difficult to peg back a lead.
"So we need to get a lead on them and then really try to reinforce it. That will be the key. It's a game that we really need to win, to keep us up there looking for the top-two spots."
Third-placed West Leagues Balance (12) play fifth-placed Junction Stella (10). Both teams are coming off wins in round five. West defeated BNC by just six goals while Junction downed Kotara South 62-41.
Kotara South (10) face Nova and BNC (eight) clash with Waratah (six). All games are at 2.30pm.
In round 12 of Super Netball on Saturday, Collingwood host Adelaide and West Coast are at home to Lightning.
On Sunday, the Swifts battle the Giants and the Firebirds meet Melbourne Vixens. The Swifts and Thunderbirds are locked in a two-way battle for top spot on 34 points each.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
