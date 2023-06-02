Newcastle Herald
Prop Hannah Stewart returns as Hunter Wildfires eye Easts in Jack Scott Cup round 7

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
June 2 2023 - 2:30pm
Hunter Wildfires prop Hannah Stewart, in action last season, is set to return from injury on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
The return of damaging prop Hannah Stewart should bolster the Hunter Wildfires' set piece as they look to back up their win over Jack Scott Cup pace-setters Gordon with another victory against Easts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

