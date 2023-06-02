The return of damaging prop Hannah Stewart should bolster the Hunter Wildfires' set piece as they look to back up their win over Jack Scott Cup pace-setters Gordon with another victory against Easts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Stewart is returning from a shoulder injury and will come off the bench in the Sydney women's premier rugby union round-seven clash at 10.25am.
"Hannah Stewart being back this week is a big plus for us," Wildfires coach Matt Ellis said.
"She was training with the Waratahs and busted an AC joint. She's quite a good prop and was putting a lot of pressure down in Sydney for a place in the Waratahs squad."
The Wildfires clinched a 22-18 win over previously unbeaten Gordon at Chatswood Oval last weekend with a flying start and gusty finish.
But Ellis wants to see more sustained pressure and scrum improvement against Easts.
"I was really happy with how our line-out went but our scrum could be better," he said. "We're still working on our structure, getting that better."
Wallaroos halfback Layne Morgan is in doubt for Hunter with a calf complaint.
A win over third-placed Easts (17 points) would be an important one for the Wildfires (15), who are fifth with a game in hand, as Jack Scott Cup reaches its season midpoint on Saturday.
"They've got some dangerous outside backs and it looks like they've just clicked," Ellis said of their opposition.
"They've pushed a few teams in the last couple of weeks. They play some good footy and have got speed to burn out wide, so they're going to be a tough opposition."
In Hunter Women's Rugby round eight on Saturday, Merewether play Maitland, Southern Beaches/Medowie battle University, Waratah meet Hamilton and Nelson Bay host Wanderers.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.