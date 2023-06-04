NEWCASTLE Rugby League continues this weekend, kick starting the second half of the regular season with round 10.
Souths, in a three-way share of fourth spot, are coming off the bye after a run of four straight wins while joint leaders Cessnock arrive following their first loss for 2023.
The Lions host the Goannas at Townson Oval on Sunday (2pm).
Live coverage via BarTV Sports.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
