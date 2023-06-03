IF you've ever spent more than five minutes working in an office or a corporate environment, you've experienced what James Schloeffel defines as "wankernomics."
It's often sprouted by that middle manager - that nobody understands what he actually does - who speaks incessantly in buzz terms like "circle back" or "touching base".
It's in those frequent OH&S emails that staff who actually work never have time to read.
Iconic characters like Ricky Gervais' David Brent from The Office and the cast of ABC series Utopia have for years mined the inane language and bureaucracy used in office meetings and internal emails.
We're all part of it. We're all wankers, myself included. There's this thing that happens when you walk into a job, all of the sudden you start speaking like an absolute weirdo and start using terms like 'circle back' and 'ideation'.- James Schloeffel
Schloeffel, from satirical news website The Shovel and fellow comedy misfit Charles Firth, from The Chaser, have combined their biting satirical skills for their latest stage show Wankernomics.
The show debuted at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in March and also enjoyed a successful run at the Melbourne Comedy Festival.
"Since we've done this show, people have come up to us from all fields and walks of life with examples of how it relates to them," Schloeffel says.
"It's been a real eye-opener how common this stuff is."
When Schloeffel and Firth launched the show initially they expected the humour to mostly resonate with people in white-collar roles.
However, they've discovered "wankernomics" permeates a range of industries.
"We found it's not just people in the corporate world, it's people who have any kind of job it seems," Schloeffel says.
"We've had people who work as teachers, or counsellors who say it's very real for them and they relay stories of terrible meetings they were apart of or language and jargon they have to put up with.
"One of the joys of the show is to see people writhe in pain as they see their worlds placed in front of them. All the corporate jargon, the emails, the meeting etiquette. It's been great."
As part of the show the pair develop their own mission statement with the audience, a business practice Schloeffel says is rife with "wankernomics".
"Mission statements probably started out as a well-meaning idea to define what your company does," he says. "But they turned it into these meaningless jargon-filled statements.
"They're all identical and what we show is you can make these things up live on stage and it applies to any company whatsoever as long as you have all the buzz words in there.
"Companies do it and spend thousands of dollars putting them together to tick a box and make themselves feel like they're doing the right thing."
Schloeffel says staff members often use corporate speak to sound more intelligent and professional, but it's actually the opposite.
"Often it's just a cover for not knowing what you're talking about or it's a cover when you have nothing of substance to say, you just sprout bullshit and you get away with it," he says.
So if "wankernomics" is so nauseating, why do the majority of us continue sprouting this terminology?
"We're all part of it," he says. "We're all wankers, myself included. There's this thing that happens when you walk into a job, all of the sudden you start speaking like an absolute weirdo and start using terms like 'circle back' and 'ideation'.
"We all do it and that's the thing about this show, it's not necessarily picking on individuals, it's saying we all do this weird thing, so let's have a laugh about it."
Wankernomics comes to Newcastle City Hall on June 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.