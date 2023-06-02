Bjorn Baker filly Line Of Law poised for Newcastle breakthrough

Bjorn Baker-trained filly Line Of Law, a close third on debut in the Max Lees Classic on this track in November, is ready to break through in the 2YO maiden plate (900m) at Newcastle on Saturday.
Line Of Law has had three starts, all in feature races, and has performed well in each. She led the Max Lees Classic before finishing behind the classy Fire Lane and Cylinder.
A month later, Line Of Law finished five lengths behind smart juveniles in the $500,000 Inglis Nursery at Randwick. After a spell, she went to Eagle Farm where she was beaten four lengths in the listed Dalrello. She trialled at Randwick on May 15 and has the speed to race close over the short course.
James Cummings' Lonhro filly Coriolis, a model of consistency, is well placed in the 1250m maiden plate. Koby Jennings rides Coriolis, which has been runner-up in three of her six starts at Randwick, Warwick Farm and Wyong. She hasn't raced since February but trialled nicely at Warwick Farm.
Hawkesbury-trained Stars And Bars, enjoying a good preparation, has plenty in his favour in the class 1 handicap (1200m). He has a win and two seconds from his past three starts and has the rails barrier on Saturday. In his only start at Newcastle he bolted in, winning a maiden by more than three lengths.
Nathan Doyle's lightly raced filly Overriding faces her toughest task yet when she runs in the benchmark 68 handicap (1250m). Overriding has had four starts for two wins and one second, and on this track, she is unbeaten in two. She was very impressive winning first up at Newcastle recently.
Lightly raced Smart Legend, a brilliant winner at Kembla last start, will be hard to beat in the class 1 handicap (1400m). The three-year-old won a trial by a big space before the Kembla victory, and he can win again.
Warwick Farm trainer Matthew Smith, enjoying one of his best seasons, will send promising stayer Prefer The Wink to Newcastle to run in the maiden handicap (1850m). The three-year-old has raced only twice and has been impressive in both starts. He was strong to the line in a Canterbury 1250m maiden on debut on May 3. Last start, on May 20 at Newcastle, he came from well back to finish fifth in a 1400m maiden. Bred to stay, the Kiwi gelding will appreciate the longer trip and spacious track.
The consistent Reginald has a good record at Newcastle and he has a good chance in the benchmark 64 handicap (1600m). The gelding has a win and two placings at Newcastle, and he has drawn perfectly.
