Bjorn Baker filly Line Of Law poised for Newcastle breakthrough

Warwick Farm trainer Matthew Smith, enjoying one of his best seasons, will send promising stayer Prefer The Wink to Newcastle to run in the maiden handicap (1850m). The three-year-old has raced only twice and has been impressive in both starts. He was strong to the line in a Canterbury 1250m maiden on debut on May 3. Last start, on May 20 at Newcastle, he came from well back to finish fifth in a 1400m maiden. Bred to stay, the Kiwi gelding will appreciate the longer trip and spacious track.