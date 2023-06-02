Newcastle Herald
Bjorn Baker filly Line Of Law poised for Newcastle breakthrough

By Gary Harley
June 2 2023 - 2:00pm
Jockey Brandon Lerena will ride talented filly Line Of Law for Sydney trainer Bjorn Baker on Saturday at Newcastle. Picture by Anna Warr
Jockey Brandon Lerena will ride talented filly Line Of Law for Sydney trainer Bjorn Baker on Saturday at Newcastle. Picture by Anna Warr

Bjorn Baker-trained filly Line Of Law, a close third on debut in the Max Lees Classic on this track in November, is ready to break through in the 2YO maiden plate (900m) at Newcastle on Saturday.

