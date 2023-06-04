Newcastle Herald
Knights halfback Jackson Hastings backing NRL's bold proposal to hold premiership matches in Las Vegas from 2024

By Max McKinney
Updated June 4 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 10:30am
Jackson Hastings. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
A massive American sports fan, Knights halfback Jackson Hastings reckons it would be "unreal" to play a rugby league game in Las Vegas.

