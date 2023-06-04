A massive American sports fan, Knights halfback Jackson Hastings reckons it would be "unreal" to play a rugby league game in Las Vegas.
The NRL, after a recent trip by Australian Rugby League Commission chair Peter V'Landys and NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo, is reportedly closing in on a deal to take the code to the USA.
Under touted plans, over a five-year period every NRL side would get the opportunity to play in the country.
Four teams would head abroad for a double-header each year prior to the start of the regular season here.
"I might have to talk to the hierarchy, I'd love to go to Vegas to play a game of football," Hastings told the Newcastle Herald.
"It'd be great for the game, obviously expanding it. The American guys love the way we hit and with no pads too.
"So it'd be good exposure for our game, I feel."
The NRL is interested in staging the games to cash in on America's booming sports betting industry.
Fixtures have been mooted in the past and not eventuated, but the governing body appears to have a multi-year approach this time round.
It is eyeing Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL side, to host games. Opened in 2020, the venue can house 65,000 fans.
Hastings, who has played at packed stadiums including in front of 64,102 at the 2019 Super League grand final and 51,826 in a 2015 NRL preliminary final, said running out at the NFL venue would be a career highlight.
"It would be unreal," the 27-year-old said.
"The atmosphere would be great because they love to drink, the Americans.
"You'd just have to bar [the players] from going out afterwards because that could get a bit dangerous. But nah, for the expansion of the game, it would definitely be great and I'd love to be a part of it.
"You want to play at the biggest stadiums in front of the biggest crowds and at the biggest events. That would certainly be one of them."
A decision will soon be made on the fixtures, which could begin next year. South Sydney and Manly are considered front-runners to take part because of their associations with Aussie actors Russell Crowe, a Rabbitohs co-owner, and Hugh Jackman, a Sea Eagles tragic.
Hastings admitted the Knights are unlikely to be involved in at least the initial year, but contracted until the end of the 2025, he is hopeful they get an early start.
"I don't think we'll be first cab off the rank but it would be great to get over there."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
