Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Melody Moko and Michael Muchow hope their unstructured chaos on Parental Guidance helps families be kinder to themselves

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 4 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Muchow and Melody Moko with their children Maisy, Magnolia and Miller on Parental Guidance. Picture Nine
Michael Muchow and Melody Moko with their children Maisy, Magnolia and Miller on Parental Guidance. Picture Nine

MUSICIANS Melody Moko and Michael Muchow understand innately just how confronting parenting can be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.