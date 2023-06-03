MUSICIANS Melody Moko and Michael Muchow understand innately just how confronting parenting can be.
As parents the former Newcastle, now Brisbane-based, couple have ridden the highs and lows - and all the plateaus in between - much like the country songs they're renown for performing.
Earlier this year Moko released her third album Suburban Dream, which frankly explored her battle with post-natal depression following the birth of the couple's third child, Maisy, in March 2021.
Parenting was also a common theme on the Golden Guitar-winner's 2020 album Two Kids & A Radio.
So when an opportunity came to appear on Channel Nine's reality TV show Parental Guidance, Moko and Muchow and their children Miller, 8, Magnolia, 4 and Maisy, 2, were on board.
"I hope that something in our parenting style might resonate with someone who's struggling with the way they parent, because we all question our parenting at times," Moko says. "I myself have struggled with post-natal depression.
"Going into it I thought if I can inspire any other mums who are struggling and say it's OK to do things differently. I hope that can come across in the TV show."
The first season of Parental Guidance screened in 2021, with Newcastle couple Daniel and Penny voted the best for their free-range parenting style. Another 12 sets of parents return for season two, which styles such as gentle, lighthouse, honest, spiritual, team and influencer examined.
Parenting expert and father-of-six, Dr Justin Coulson, guides the families through a series of challenges to explore issues like bullying, social media, strangers and tantrums.
Muchow and Moko describe their parenting style as "unstructured" given their constantly changing lifestyle as touring musicians and creatives.
Their children join them on tour and often they've appeared on stage.
At home they prioritise mental well-being and allow their children to have autonomy in deciding bed times, routines and food choices and the family share the same bed.
"We could be one week on the road living in a caravan and the next week we could be at home producing and they might be in the studio with us," Moko says.
"No day is ever the same. For kids to have routines in that environment is kind of impossible, so for us, the way we parent was to either completely change our lives or embrace this unstructured chaos and make it work for us as parents."
When it was launched in 2021 Parental Guidance was met with criticism from some experts who claimed the reality TV format pits parents against one another.
While, Moko and Muchow are yet to watch season two to see how their family was portrayed, they believe Parental Guidance was beneficial.
"For us it felt like we were part of a study or someone's thesis," Muchow says. "It was an enlightening learning experience. We were there to learn, not to pit parents against each other."
Moko says, "It was all really productive and I will defend this experience until the day I die because it was such a beautiful growth experience for every parent involved.
"I know people can stand on the outside and say it's a competition and it's all of those things, but there wasn't one parent involved in the situation who didn't walk away better because of it."
Both Moko and Muchow have suffered abuse from trolls on social media previously and have an agreement not to read the comments during Parental Guidance.
Instead, Muchow hopes their appearance on the show helps other parents to be less critical of themselves and others.
"There's a lot of parents venting on social media, the Insta family and all that," Muchow says. "It only seems to create extra parenting guilt and I hope that people get to watch us and the other parents and go, 'That's OK, they got to where they needed to be and we do it like that too'."
Parental Guidance returns on Monday at 7.30pm on NBN and 9NOW.
