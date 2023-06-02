JAMES McGarry could be forgiven for pinching himself when the left back lines up for the Central Coast Mariners against Melbourne City in the A-League grand final at Commbank Stadium on Saturday night.
Three months ago, McGarry was frustrated and out-of-favour at the Newcastle Jets.
Now, he is 90 minutes from collecting the biggest prize in Australian football.
What's more, the Kiwi defender has a new two-year contract at the Mariners, and his partner Jazz is expecting their first child.
"I'm pretty happy with it. I'm certainly not going to complain," McGarry told the Newcastle Herald. "I played in the play-offs last year with the Wellington Phoenix. This is massive. This is to win the trophy."
Playing a grand final with the Mariners was not on the radar in February.
After a bright start to his first campaign with the Jets, McGarry had dropped down the pecking order.
In football, things can change very quickly.
In the space of seven hours McGarry was a Mariner after a trade deal that resulted in Tom Aquilina joining the Jets.
"I heard about it at 3pm on deadline day," McGarry said. "I was interested because of the situation I was in at the Jets. Moves work and sometimes they don't. At the Jets, I didn't exactly fit [coach Arthur Papas'] style of play.
"In saying that, I thought I was good enough to be playing or at least on the bench. It was a case of differing opinions. He didn't think I was up to it. At the end of the day, it was an easy decision for me.
"The Mariners were keen to have me. I knew there had been a little bit of interest from them in the past. We signed off on it about 30 minutes before deadline."
Three days later, McGarry started at left fullback for the Mariners against Brisbane and has since made the position his own.
Two games later, the left-footer opened his goal-scoring account and has increased that tally to three, including a couple of bombs.
He has teamed up with another former Jet, Sam Silvera, to form a lethal combination down the Mariner's left-hand side.
"From the day I arrived at the training ground, it has been that smooth," McGarry said. "I know the coach has confidence in me and I can go out there and do my thing. That has allowed me to play some of my best football.
"I go on the park and there is no nerves, no worries, I know exactly what my role is and I can play with freedom.
"At the Jets, it was a little bit more - this is the strict style of play, this is the movement you have to do at a certain time. I think I struggled with that. I wanted to be out wide and go up and down the flanks. Do what I love doing."
McGarry still lives in an apartment in Honeysuckle and commutes to the Central Coast.
"My partner has full-time work in Newcastle," he said. "It didn't really work - packing up and moving straight away. Now I have a two-year contract, the plan is to move in the next couple of months and get fully set up."
McGarry has remained close with a few former teammates at the Jets.
"I hang out a bit with Archie [Goodwin]," he said. "We both love fishing and I catch up with him most weeks. His dad has a boat and we sometimes head a couple of kilometres out to north reef and catch some snapper and king fish. It is all good fun. I'm sure we will continue to see each other when I am living in Terrigal."
For now, McGarry's focus is the grand final and springing an upset over Melbourne City.
"City are a top team and have been for years," McGarry said. "The 1-all draw we had with them four weeks ago gives us confidence. We showed that we cannot only compete, we can do well. We can score goals and we can win games like this."
"We have to defend well first and foremost. We have to be confident on the ball, keep the ball and play our style. We have top players who can create and score goals. It is about them expressing themselves."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
