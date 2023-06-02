Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

A-League soccer, 2023: Former Newcastle Jets defender James McGarry eyes grand prize for Central Coast Mariners

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James McGarry playing with the Jets early in the season. The left fullback was traded to the Central Coast in February and will line up for the Mariners against Melbourne City in the A-League grand final on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
James McGarry playing with the Jets early in the season. The left fullback was traded to the Central Coast in February and will line up for the Mariners against Melbourne City in the A-League grand final on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

JAMES McGarry could be forgiven for pinching himself when the left back lines up for the Central Coast Mariners against Melbourne City in the A-League grand final at Commbank Stadium on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.