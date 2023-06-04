THE whole Voice referendum to me is a dividing issue. I have grown up with Aboriginal workmates, my kids have gone to school with Aboriginal friends, my son's best mate at soccer was Aboriginal and my new doctor is a proud Aboriginal man (and the best doctor I've had in 62 years), so I keep asking myself why should I vote for Aboriginals to have a separate voice. We should be one voice, not divided by political grandstanding. Sure there are disadvantaged Aboriginals out there, but there are a hell of a lot of disadvantaged non-Aboriginals and that's growing at a rapid rate and they have had a Voice. Sorry, but it will be a "no" from me and no I'm not racist.