Letters

Letters and short takes June 5 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 5 2023 - 4:30am
Concept images for a redesign of the Newcastle Art Gallery expansion released last week. City of Newcastle says the change won't delay reopening.
WHILE most art followers in Newcastle were heartened by the news that the Newcastle Art Gallery expansion/upgrade was going ahead, it is disheartening to note that the gallery may not reopen for a further 18 months ("Finishing touches to gallery design", Newcastle Herald 1/6).

