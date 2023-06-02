Like Wildfire set to challenge 600m track record at The Gardens

While all eyes will be on the clock when boom youngster Like Wildfire races at The Gardens on Saturday night, his Somersby trainer Michael Ivers will be on the edge of his seat just hoping he gets around safely.
Like Wildfire, with four wins to start his career - all from middle box draws, will race at The Gardens for the first time when he begins from box one in the eighth - a GRNSW Middle Distance Series 600m race.
It comes 11 days after he smashed the Gosford 603m record with a run of 33.96 seconds. A similar effort at The Gardens could better Tania Keeping's mark of 34.14.
And a hand-slip trial there on Tuesday, where he went a record 9.29 first section, has kept expectations high. Ivers, though, was just hopeful of victory and a safe trip.
"We gave him a look at the track when he was younger and we gave him a little slip around there on Tuesday as well, so he'll know where he's going," Ivers said.
"You don't like to put the cart before the horse, you just hope he can win, that's all.
"But he's very fast. No matter what he does, it's always full pace. He just needs a bit of luck, and to get away, and the box one draw should give him a bit of a clear run.
"I'll just be sitting on the edge of my seat hoping he gets around safely."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.