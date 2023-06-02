Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Bevan Pringle's The Bachelor in prime position for Menangle win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bevan Pringle
Bevan Pringle

Cessnock trainer Bevan Pringle hopes The Bachelor can have an easier time in front from a start in gate one when he hunts a Menangle win on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.