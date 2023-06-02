Bevan Pringle's The Bachelor in prime position for Menangle win

Cessnock trainer Bevan Pringle hopes The Bachelor can have an easier time in front from a start in gate one when he hunts a Menangle win on Saturday night.
Pringle is still chasing his first Saturday city win after The Bachelor locked wheels with a rival early then was swamped late in a race there two weeks ago to finish fifth.
The Bachelor, a winner in 1:51.8 at Newcastle when first-up for Pringle, crossed from gate nine to lead last start at Menangle before driver Seaton Grima tried to steal a break approaching the home turn. A line of challenges, though, took over inside the last 50 metres.
Pringle welcomed a chance in gate one in another up to 80 graded race.
"We're just hoping he doesn't have to do too much work and we'll be right there at the finish," Pringle said.
"He got locked up at the start and copped a whack to his leg, so I've been taking it a bit easy on him, so hopefully it hasn't hampered him too much. His work was still strong the other day.
"I was happy with his run, though, and hopefully this week we don't have to go as hard. The field doesn't seem as strong as well, so we'll try to lead from start to stop."
Pringle also has Raining On Ringo in a Waratah series final, but a poor draw in eight has hurt his chances.
"I think he'll be a bit out of his depth with that style of racing," Pringle said.
"He went good last week off a sit, normally I can't get him to do that, but I think the speed will be too genuine for him to get anywhere handy."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.