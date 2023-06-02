Kris Lees duo peaking for shot at Queensland Oaks

His two runners have taken contrasting paths to Saturday's group 1 Queensland Oaks but Newcastle trainer Kris Lees is confident both have earned their chance to deliver him a second win in the race.
Lees, who won the race in 2005 with Vitesse Dane, has Amokura and Yankee Hussel in the 2200m event at Eagle Farm, where they have drawn well in barriers one and nine respectively.
Amokura, a great granddaughter of Max Lees' champion Newcastle colt Luskin Star, was a $12 TAB chance, while Yankee Hussel was $19 for the $700,000 race on Friday.
Unraced as a two-year-old despite two trials, Amokura started her road to the Oaks with an unplaced effort at Taree over 1250m in February.
A second at Scone over 1300m in March was followed by a luckless seventh at Hawkesbury, before two stellar wins put her in the Oaks frame.
Amokura, a granddaughter of Timeless Appeal, which was sired by Luskin Star, blitzed a provincial maiden field over 1850m at Newcastle by almost nine lengths before a two-length class 1 win over 1800m at the Sunshine Coast two weeks ago.
Lees said he long believed Amokura would make a staying filly at three and he was thrilled with her lead-in performances.
"She's always shown us enough, but it's also her first race prep, so it's a big ask for her to come from where she is to get to a group one," Lees said.
"But she couldn't have been more impressive the last couple of runs, coming through her grades. It's certainly the right time to test them."
The win at Newcastle signalled her Oaks potential.
"You never expect to win by eight lengths, I don't think, but we expected she could win," he said.
"But the way she did it, and then she backed it up beating the older horses, albeit in a class one, but she beat them comfortably.
"This was always the plan for her, so I'm comfortable with where she's at."
Lees secured champion hoop Damien Oliver for the ride and he hoped the draw in one would help them take up a midfield position.
While Amokura has risen to prominence in recent weeks, Yankee Hussel has had 12 starts and was racing at a high level more than a year ago.
The American Pharoah filly was unplaced in the group 3 Magic Night Stakes (1200m) and Baillieu Handicap (1400m) in March last year in just her second and third starts.
She returned as a three-year-old and broke her maiden at Hawkesbury in September and has raced four more times at stakes level without a placing.
However, her last-start fifth in the group 2 The Roses (2000m) at Doomben, where she came from well back to finish 2.5 lengths from winner Fireburn, has raised hopes of an Oaks success. Andrew Mallyon has the ride.
"We just always thought she could show up in the shorter ones and barrier draws have just restricted where we've rode her," Lees said.
"She's had to get well back and she hasn't got the best racing manners.
"She's quite an aggressive filly but now she's got a middle gate, it looks ideal if she can get covered up, and hopefully she can switch off and just relax for the first half.
"If she does that, I think she'll be strong late.
"With mine, their ratings might suggest they might not be in the right race, but I think their form warrants the opportunity."
The scratching of early favourite Fireburn midweek opened the door for another Hunter trainer to gain a runner. Scone trainer Brett Cavanough's Fireflies was a $101 in the 18-strong field.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
