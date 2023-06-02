Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Kris Lees duo peaking for shot at Queensland Oaks

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Lees
Kris Lees

His two runners have taken contrasting paths to Saturday's group 1 Queensland Oaks but Newcastle trainer Kris Lees is confident both have earned their chance to deliver him a second win in the race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.