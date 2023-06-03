Zone in to find your own window of tolerance

Daniel Siegel, a clinical professor of psychiatry, speaks about the "window of tolerance".
This is the optimal emotional "window" that allows us to function at our best.
When we are in our window of tolerance we are grounded, open, present, and emotionally regulated.
This zone is where we can deal with life's stressors and also engage more fully with the world and those around us. When we are in this window, we have access to the part of our brain that is responsible for skills such as organising, planning and self-control.
On either side of this ideal zone exists hyper-arousal and hypo-arousal.
In these states, we lose access to this part of our brain and may resort to thoughtless action or no action at all.
We may tend towards behaviours that undermine our relationship with ourselves and others. These include rigid thinking, panic, agitation, withdrawal and hopelessness.
All of us at some point find ourselves outside our window of tolerance. But we can work towards expanding our window and gently bringing ourselves back to it.
The window is different for each of us. Some may have smaller optimal zones than others based on what they've lived through.
To expand our window, we first need to work on noticing when we are outside it.
Signs might be faster breathing or a knot in your stomach. Skills that can help you return to that sweet spot include mindfulness, practising sitting with uncomfortable feelings and ensuring that your mind is a safe place to be. Think self-compassion versus harsh criticism.
