HASN'T it been brass monkey weather these chilly mornings?
And strangely, that got me thinking about time guns and a white whale at Fort Scratchley in Newcastle's East End after a recent visit there.
That's when the iconic landmark, perched high above Nobbys Beach, was playing host to the creative Sculptures at Scratchley. It was billed as the first exhibition of its kind at the Newcastle site, celebrating art, history and the community.
With 48 exhibits, both big and small, the eye-catching display in its scenic setting lured thousands of visitors. It will, hopefully, also now become an annual event on the NSW tourism trail to rival Sydney's ever popular Sculptures by the Sea event.
For most visitors, the central attraction was a huge, 9400 kilogram upright white wooden whale sculpture, from Speers Point artist Michael Greve, entitled Bleaching.
Sculpted over the past two years and completed at Teralba, it represents one of those extraordinary sights of nature, a breaching whale off the coast.
Imaginatively designed from a fallen, 400-year-old tree weighing 16 tonnes and bleached by the sun, it then had timber fins added. It also came with a $200,000 price tag, so I expected it was bye-bye 'Ahab's mate' when the exhibit closed last Sunday.
Well, I'm pleased to report Novocastrians will still have the pleasure of seeing the staggering artwork for a while yet, rather than have it disappear forever into a Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane gallery, perhaps.
"The sculpture's been bought, but it may be staying on here as long as eight months," Fort Scratchley Historical Society president Frank Carter told Weekender.
"The whale sculpture has been a real drawcard, along with the rest of the works," he said. "The new owner of the artwork doesn't require it for a while yet. It is expected to stay here until then.
"I don't know what sale price was eventually negotiated, but if the artist is happy we are also."
Asked if the new owner of the artwork was a local, Carter said: "Does the name McCloy mean anything? He's supposed to have a new development on the NSW South Coast."
Carter said there were high hopes the highly successful Scratchley sculpture exhibition would become a regular event.
Its future seems assured for the next two years, at least.
Meanwhile, the historic anniversary of the Japanese submarine shelling of the sleeping city of Newcastle in World War II is due late next week. On that occasion, Fort Scratchley's big Mark VII guns returned fire the morning of June 8, 1942, forcing Japanese submarine I-21 to retreat.
Frank Carter said nothing was planned this year on the actual date. However, on the following Monday, June 12, seven guns would be fired from the fort, not together, but in a set order.
"The guns will be firing at 11am, 1pm and 3pm," Carter said.
Besides the fort's 1pm time gun, which is normally fired daily (except Tuesday) weather permitting, the other guns will include the fort's 1882 80-pounder cannon, a Nordenfelt in the casement and the twin Mark VII guns.
Let's focus now on Newcastle's ritual of firing a cannon, a replica field gun (pictured) at one o'clock. The seafaring tradition began in 1877, then was halted and then re-started only about 10 years ago.
Back in the 19th century, a cannon was fired at 1pm precisely in Newcastle Harbour to allow sea captains to adjust their ship chronometers to enable more accurate navigation while at sea in those far away days before satellites and modern GPS.
The time gun firing occurs in conjunction with the dropping of a time ball at the top of the Newcastle Customs House, providing two reminders to alert mariners to check and reset their timepieces.
Newcastle is believed to be one of the few cities in Australia that has both a time gun and a time ball.
Newcastle is believed to be one of the few cities in Australia that has both a time gun and a time ball.
The first time ball was invented in 1829 and installed at Portsmouth, England. As foggy weather could obscure a time ball, the time gun was later introduced to be fired simultaneously with the ball dropping.
Australia's first time ball was installed at Sydney's Observatory Hill and dropped on June 5, 1858.
The gun was initially fired from Dawes Point, underneath the harbour bridge before being moved to Fort (Pinchgut) Denison in the waterway itself.
All of which brings us to an unusual, linked yarn dating back to January this year in Central Queensland.
That's when a Rockhampton man surprisingly unearthed an old, three-metre cast iron cannon in his suburban backyard.
Because of the object's size and type of metal, it's presumed to be Rockhampton's first one o'clock cannon dating back to 1865. (There were apparently four in the city eventually, the last one being in 1895.)
Homeowner Wayne Kerrisk and a few mates dug up the 'buried treasure' six months ago on a whim.
His father had once indicated a spot near a backyard rose garden where he said an old mystery cannon was buried, but not forgotten.
Mr Kerrisk senior had bought the land in the 1950s to build on.
At that stage, he found a cannon dumped on his vacant block.
Being extremely heavy, it couldn't be easily moved, so a trench was dug and the unwanted weapon rolled in and buried.
Enter again Fort Scratchley's Frank Carter, who was approached for information months ago about Newcastle's time gun after some sleuthing by amateur historians.
"I think originally the Rockhampton gun was owned privately by a bank manager, then it was handed over to the council up there for its use," Carter said. "Since being first contacted, I haven't heard any more of what's happened there.
"It's a bit odd. Rockhampton wasn't a port then like Newcastle, so maybe it's not a time gun."
All of which brings us back to the start of this story, and the likely origin of the term "brass monkey weather", and the more popular vulgar expression of the weather being so bitterly cold that "it'd freeze the balls off a brass monkey".
Well, it has a logical, military reason, and a Fort Scratchley explanation board near their replica one o'clock time gun reveals all.
Overseas, back in 1611, it was first proposed that the most efficient way to stack cannon balls was in a pyramid to stop them from rolling around a ship's deck.
To prevent the bottom layer from moving under the other balls, a metal plate (made from durable brass to stop rusting) was made with round indentations and called - for reasons unknown - a monkey.
But brass contracts much faster than iron when chilled. If the temperature dropped too low the iron cannon balls would come right off the monkey.
So, quite literally, "it was cold enough to freeze the balls off a brass monkey".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.