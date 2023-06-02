Newcastle Herald
Carley and Tresne Middleton who lost Poppy to leukaemia are fighting for other caner patients

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
Carley and Tresne Middleton celebrate the second birthday of Poppy Grace with a cake. A namesake plaque has been unveiled. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Parents of Poppy Grace Middleton, the toddler who lost a fight against leukaemia in February, are calling for blood donations on behalf of their daughter.

