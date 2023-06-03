She's taken elements of the nearby park and brought that into the garden. She has lots of banksias and flannel flowers, which she's loved since she was a child. She grew 68 varieties of dahlias during the pandemic and gave them away. She doesn't grow food but she does try to be organic and sustainable; she wants to coexist with nature. Her garden has many blue wrens and wattle birds. She has plenty of bird baths, and she plants things that the birds will love.