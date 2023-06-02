"Isi was a halfback back home and hadn't played prop until he got here, which I didn't know at the time," Coleman said. "He has worked really hard on his technique and is ultra competitive. Every scrum he wants to win, which is the mentality that all good props have. Against Gordon last week, he was packing against the NSW Waratahs tighthead Tiaan Taukipulu and Isi was folding him and doing really well.