ISI Fukofuka was playing park rugby in Auckland when older brother Leon rang from Newcastle with the news that the Hunter Wildfires were in need of props.
The younger sibling had never packed in the front-row in his life. However, his weight had ballooned to 130 kilograms and Isi decided to give it a crack.
Fast forward three seasons. Not only has Fukofuka cemented a place in first grade, he has developed into one of the best loosehead props in the Shute Shield.
"Isi was a halfback back home and hadn't played prop until he got here, which I didn't know at the time," Coleman said. "He has worked really hard on his technique and is ultra competitive. Every scrum he wants to win, which is the mentality that all good props have. Against Gordon last week, he was packing against the NSW Waratahs tighthead Tiaan Taukipulu and Isi was folding him and doing really well.
"He is at that stage where he needs to take it serious if he wants to go to the next level. He has all the tools but it will take a lot more dedication."
Isi's dad, Kala Fukofuka, played in the front-row for Tonga at the 1995 World Cup, and gave his youngest son "a few tips" before he travelled to Newcastle.
Leon, a halfback, has also represented Tonga.
"When I first got here I was on the bench for second grade," said Fukofuka, who has shed about 20 kilograns. "I didn't get much game time. I wanted to prove people wrong. I was getting mocked about how big I was. My brothers used to ride me. I have always lived in their shadow. That motivated me. Especially having Leon here, it motivated me to do my best.
"This year is pretty much my second proper year of playing prop. I have learnt a lot from Phil Bradford and Andrew Tuala. This year especially, AT has been a massive help. He has put me through different techniques and what i can do to improve.
"Our forwards coach Duncan Chubb pulled me aside after the Gordon game and talked to me about my future. He asked if I had been following the gym program. I told him: 'to be honest, I haven't set foot inside the gym yet. I have never been a big fan of it'.
"I know if I want to get to the next level, I have to start getting in the gym properly. He reckons I can be up there. I know I have the potential. It is me stopping myself."
The Wildfires face Easts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday and need a win after going down 22-21 to Gordon last round, despite a dominant scrum.
"Last week the game slipped through our fingers," Fukofuka said. "This week the boys are ready to go. We want to stay at the top of the table."
Coleman has made one positional change from the loss to the Highlanders. Alex Pohla moves from wing to outside centre in a switch with Tom Watson.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
