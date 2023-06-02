Newcastle Herald
Transport Parliamentary Secretary Marjorie O'Neill to chair Newcastle bus passenger forum

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
'I want to hear it all': bus passengers encouraged to air grievances at forum
The State Government will hold a bus passenger forum in Newcastle this month to provide commuters with an opportunity to provide feedback on bus routes and cuts to services that have occurred due to privatising the region's bus network.

