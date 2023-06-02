We may have ticked over into Winter but this week's temperatures across Newcastle and the Hunter have been far from icy.
In the recent Bureau of Meteorology long rage forecast, issued on May 25, Winter day time temperatures are expected to be warmer than normal this year.
Friday was a reflection of that as Novocastrians ventured out to soak up the sunshine, while spotting magnificent creatures invade the coast line, with the start of the whale watching season. Others even braved dipping their toes into the ocean blue water.
Kate Doyle from the BOM said heading into the first weekend of winter, Saturday will be the "pick of the day".
"It's looking like a fine start to the weekend in the Hunter Valley, mostly sunny with a maximum temperature of 24 degrees expected in Newcastle," she said.
She said it was a relatively warm start to winter with maximum temperatures in the low 20s across the Hunter.
"24 degrees is quite a bit above average for this time of year. It's always nice to get out and enjoy the sun while it's shining," she said.
Sunday will deliver a winter feel with onshore winds and a mix of coastal showers predicted for Newcastle.
"It will be a soggy end to the weekend with a high chance of showers on Sunday and slightly cooler with a maximum of 21 degrees," Ms Doyle said.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
