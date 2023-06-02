SOUTHERN Beaches coach Va Talaileva wishes every player had the same approach and worth ethic as Glenn Stone.
Stone will make his 100th first-grade appearance for Southern Beaches when they take on Hamilton at Ernie Calland Oval on Saturday.
The blindside breakaway started the season playing with his mates in third grade, but typically he stuck his hand up to help out Talaileva when needed.
"He is a really good club man," Talaileva said. "He has come off the bench a couple of times in first grade. He doesn't whinge, he will just put his hand up. I told him a couple of weeks ago that he was approaching his 100th game in first grade. He said I may as well start and get it out of the way. He slides straight in and will call the lineouts. He is an experienced player which we have lacked."
Captain Frank Roberts returns after missing the 38-12 loss to University.
Beaches upset Hamilton 30-21 in round three.
"Hamilton would be disappointed from the result last time and will come hard at us," Talaileva said. 'It's important that we get off to a strong start. In past seasons, we have dropped off in the last 20 minutes of games. Now, we are playing out the games, but it is the first 20 minutes which is hurting us.
"We went back to the basics in the preseason - catch, pass, cleaning out, making tackles. Our defence is up there now. It is just the errors."
University coach Sam Berry believes the Students are better equipped second time around against Merewether at Townson Oval.
Since the 29-18 defeat to the Greens in round three, hooker Corey Davis and halfback Murray Sutherland have returned from the Wildfires.
"Corey has made a big difference to the lineout and Murray is a threat with his running game," Berry said.
Sutherland crossed for a hat-trick in the win over Beaches last round.
"He has great service and a strong running game as well. His three tries last weekend were testament to his sniping round the ruck.
"The nines we were using before did good jobs but didn't have the same running game.
"With Murray having the preseason at the Wildfires, he learnt when to run and when to pass. He probably ran a bit too much last year. Teams picked that up. In his two games back, he has been picking the right time to go."
University have won three of the past four games, including triumphs over Wanderers and Hamilton, to move up to third.
"Now that we have had seven games, the players realise beating some of those teams wasn't a one-off," Berry said. "We are in third spot now and deserve to be there.
"Merewether are undefeated and won quite handsomely last week. We are still the underdogs but it wouldn't be a surprise if we won. In years gone by, we would go to Townson not expecting to get much from it."
At Marcellin Park, Luke Simmons moves back to flyhalf as the Two Blues aim to end a three-game losing streak against Maitland.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
