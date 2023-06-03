Newcastle Herald
Bus driver shortages leaving Hunter commuters stranded as government moves on recruitment

By Simon McCarthy
Updated June 3 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:17pm
A chronic bus driver shortage - arguably at its worst in the Hunter and Northern Beaches areas of NSW - has been blamed for cancelled community and school services dating back to the height of the COVID pandemic, as the state government announced a recruitment initiative at the weekend in a move to shore up workforce numbers.

