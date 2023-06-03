Amokura gives Kris Lees a 16th group 1 and second Queensland Oaks

A rail-hugging ride from Damien Oliver and massive finish to a first preparation from Amokura has given premier Newcastle trainer Kris Lees his 16th group 1 winner and second Queensland Oaks.
Lees, who won the 2005 Queensland Oaks with Vitesse Dane, broke a four-year drought in the group 1 arena when Amokura powered to a 1.63-length victory in the $700,000 2200m race for three-year-old fillies at Eagle Farm on Saturday.
A great granddaughter of champion Newcastle colt Luskin Star, which was trained by Lees' father, Max, Amokura raced worse than midfield on the fence from a gate one start.
Oliver was able to find a clear run along the rail before bringing Amokura off heels at the 300m mark into space. Amokura did the rest, storming to the front at the 200m and winning easily at just her sixth start and first at stakes level.
Backed from $12 into $8, Amokura made it three wins on the trot. She finished 10 lengths back at Hawkesbury just three starts earlier but entered Oaks calculations with an almost nine-length maiden win at Newcastle. She then secured an Oaks spot with another easy victory on the Sunshine Coast.
It was Lees' first group 1 win since In Her Time took out the Black Caviar Lightning Stakes at Flemington in February 2019.
"They can come from nowhere in an Oaks, can't they," Lees told Sky Racing.
"She always showed us something. It's her first race prep, so we were always guarded how far we could go with her, but she put the writing on the wall with her win at Newcastle by a big margin, so we brought her up with a view of trying to sneak her in with a bit of prizemoney and she done that at the Sunshine Coast, and snuck into the race.
"We got Ollie to come up to ride and the rest is history.
"She probably got further back than we were thinking from the nice draw, but she tracked up lovely coming to the corner and it was just a matter of getting some clear air.
"He still had plenty of horse left and he weaved a passage and got the job done.
"All along she gave the impression she'd get over ground. Just where her ceiling was, we weren't sure, when running over shorter trips.
"But when she won that race at Newcastle, I said we better start making plans."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
