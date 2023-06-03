Newcastle Herald
Amokura gives Kris Lees a 16th group 1 and second Queensland Oaks

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 3 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:56pm
A rail-hugging ride from Damien Oliver and massive finish to a first preparation from Amokura has given premier Newcastle trainer Kris Lees his 16th group 1 winner and second Queensland Oaks.

