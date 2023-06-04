Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Kris Lees looks at late spring return for Oaks champion Amokura

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 4 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Lees
Kris Lees

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will look to late spring and autumn targets for Amokura after she scored a stunning group 1 Queensland Oaks victory to cap her first racing preparation on Saturday at Eagle Farm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.