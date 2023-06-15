In the tech world, it is called a "black box problem" and it goes like this: imagine Mrs Tweedy's pie machine from Chicken Run - as the sinister Mrs Tweedy says "Chickens go in, pies come out" and somewhere in the middle there's a whole hidden maze of Wallace and Gromit madness that is supposed to make the magic happen. We never see the inside of the machine in its entirety - we have a vague idea of how it works, but mostly it's a little mysterious and a lot full-frontal whackadoodle. And every so often, a cog goes sideways in the mess and something comes out the pie end that is decidedly not a pie.

