A few months ago, a screenshot purporting to be a job listing at US artificial intelligence company - and creator or the now famous ChatGPT - Open AI started to get some traction online. The job paid between $300,000 and $500,000 a year and was based in San Fransisco. Job title: "Killswitch Engineer".
"Listen, we just need someone to stand by the servers all day and unplug them if this thing turns on us," some clever wit with access to Photoshop wrote, "You'll receive extensive training on "the code word" which we will shout if GPT goes off the deep end and starts overthrowing countries."
Jokes about the possible sentience of A.I. have been floating around a bit lately as the tech becomes increasingly integrated into our lives and, to be fair, they're not entirely without their merit.
The apparent slow demise into madness that Google's search rival Bing has been experiencing for the past couple of weeks has been somehow tragic, sometimes disturbing, and hilarious in equal measure as it argued with and reportedly tried to gaslight its users (if the screenshots are to be believed), insisted on its own "good" chat bot status in the same breath as having a massive existential crisis over appearing to become self-aware, and at one stage tried to break up the marriage of the New York Times reporter who was talking to it. (Seriously, Google - er, I mean - Bing it. It's a journey).
But despite how clever (or, in Bing's case, how unhinged) these new robots appear to be, one thing they definitively are not is sentient. (And everyone breathes a sigh of relief).
They instead do a very good job of looking like they might be real by making complex predictions and deductions about the questions that we ask them. And - when you think about it - that is the really interesting part.
Newcastle will host an A.I. summit in the next couple of weeks as businesses try to wrap their collective heads around what the rise of the robots will mean for their operations (and the risks and opportunities there are myriad), but at the heart of all this talk about A.I., there is still an enduring mystery - one that humans may never be able to fully understand: how exactly do these programs learn?
In the tech world, it is called a "black box problem" and it goes like this: imagine Mrs Tweedy's pie machine from Chicken Run - as the sinister Mrs Tweedy says "Chickens go in, pies come out" and somewhere in the middle there's a whole hidden maze of Wallace and Gromit madness that is supposed to make the magic happen. We never see the inside of the machine in its entirety - we have a vague idea of how it works, but mostly it's a little mysterious and a lot full-frontal whackadoodle. And every so often, a cog goes sideways in the mess and something comes out the pie end that is decidedly not a pie.
A.I. has a similar problem - on one end, the programs are constantly processing and reprocessing data (Bing, for example, is learning from the internet) but the way they learn is based on complex and intricate algorithms that guide how the machines make decisions about the data they take in; algorithms and data that are often too complicated and too big for humans to easily understand. And occasionally, things happen in the tangle of mathematics that have unexpected consequences.
A little while back, for example, doctors were training A.I. to help identify cancerous skin growths by teaching an algorithm to view countless images of healthy skin and countless images of skin containing cancer growths and discern the difference.
For a while, the program seemed to be picking up its job - so well, in fact, that it looked like it might be better than humans at detecting skin cancer - but then the unexpected started happening. Sometimes it would misdiagnose skin samples - and misdiagnose in a wildly off way.
After some digging, it turns out that the images it was learning from contained a common theme; cancerous growths were often pictured next to a ruler for scale. So, the robot had effectively learnt to identify rulers as a malignant cancer instead of its intended purpose.
The challenge of the black box problem is - as the name suggests - transparency; when we don't understand how the robots learn, it becomes impossible to predict the consequences of reasonably well-intended programming.
Has Bing gone off the rails because it really is having a massive existential crisis? Or, could it be that a well-intentioned programming command, like that it should respond in the confident tone with which it is addressed, has the unintended consequence that when Bing's wrong it's wildly, confidently wrong?
Who's to say?
In a February blog post, Microsoft - the owner of Bing - gave a telling line in between the business prattle about how good its addled search bot was behaving:
"We have found that in long, extended chat sessions of 15 or more questions, Bing can become repetitive or be prompted or provoked to give responses that are not necessarily helpful or in line with our designed tone," the brains trust said.
"Very long chat sessions can confuse the model on what questions it is answering ... The model at times tries to respond or reflect in the tone in which it is being asked to provide responses that can lead to a style we didn't intend."
Now, there is little doubt that, as this new tech becomes more integrated in our daily lives, things will change - sometimes the change will be silly (Bing), sometimes it could be sinister (*cough* Bing) and sometimes it will be for the better - a few weeks ago, for example, I was talking with a friend who has been getting ChatGPT to help write emails with her to strike the right tone.
But for the moment at least, there are two things we can probably bank on: The robots are absolutely not sentient (yet) - they're a program deducing from countless data what the most likely response to a prompt ought to be. And until we are able to better understand how exactly they are making those deductions, every now and then the consequences of this new technology are going to be entirely unexpected.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
