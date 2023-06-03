Coach Matt Ellis praised the Hunter Wildfires' stifling defence as they played out an important 17-0 win over Easts reduced to 13 players in round seven of Jack Scott Cup at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
One week after becoming the first team to beat Gordon this season, the Wildfires made another strong start to lead 12-0 at the break.
They were up 17-0 when forwards Georgia Chapple and Jen Mauli were both shown yellow cards in the final stages of the Sydney women's premier rugby union exchange.
"Georgia was a high shot and I think Jen Mauli's was the same," Ellis said. "I don't think there was much in them, it was more the timing of it. We finished with 13.
"I was really happy with our defence. Our defence has been fantastic and we were able to shut them down."
Lock Renee Clarke and blindside flanker Emma Decupper found the try line in the first half and Emily Sheather crossed in the second.
The win elevated the Wildfires to 19 points and into fourth position with a game in hand against winless cellar dwellers Sydney University Blue while Easts (17) dropped from third to fifth as the competition reached its season midpoint.
Hunter next host Two Blues on June 17.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
