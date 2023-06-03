Newcastle Herald
Hunter Wildfires beat Easts to seize fourth spot in Jack Scott Cup: round 7

Renee Valentine
June 4 2023 - 9:30am
Renee Clarke was one of three tryscorers for the Wildfires against Easts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Coach Matt Ellis praised the Hunter Wildfires' stifling defence as they played out an important 17-0 win over Easts reduced to 13 players in round seven of Jack Scott Cup at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

