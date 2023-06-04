Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle end Souths' unbeaten start to take top spot in Newcastle championship netball: Round 6

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 4 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 10:30am
University of Newcastle centre Karli Quinn gets a pass away against Souths at National Park netball courts on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
University of Newcastle ended Souths' unbeaten start to Newcastle championship netball and moved top of the points table with a performance coach Traci Baber believed showed they had "definitely matured".

