THE Hunter Wildfires are exactly where coach Scott Coleman had hoped - on top of the Shute Shield ladder - entering a general bye and a much needed break.
What's more, they are yet to play their best rugby.
The Wildfires overcame a plucky Easts 31-10 at No.2 Sportsgound on Saturday to move to 38 points and regain the competition lead after Gordon were hammered 46-5 by Manly.
"We needed that win," a relieved Coleman said. "Had we lost, we could have went down to sixth. We have been a bit lethargic in the past few weeks. The boys have been going since November. I sometimes forget that.
"We knew we had to start the season strong and be in the top four. We are top of the table. You can't ask more than that."
Eight rounds remain after the bye.
It took some individual brilliance from Andrew Tuala and Alex Pohla, and a half-time spray from Coleman, to click the Wildfires into gear.
The Wildfires dominated the opening five minutes and nearly scored. But then switched off. They turned over possession, lost lineouts on their own throw and dropped passes.
Donny Freeman limped off with a serious leg injury and Connor Winchester was sent to the sinbin.
Chlayton Frans carried three defenders over the line to give the home side a 7-3 lead after 25 minutes.
Easts, who fielded three debutants and were without Australian under-20s halves Teddy Wilson and Jack Bowen, were in the fight until two big plays from the Wildfires' marquee men.
Tuala bumped of four defenders in a 30-metre charge before producing a one-arm offload for Morgan Inness to score out wide.
Then, three minutes from the break, Winchester held up a pass for Pohla to explode through a hole and burn off the cover in a 40-metre sprint to the corner for a 19-3 advantage.
"I was pretty aggressive at half-time," Coleman said. "I don't normally rant, but I did. We had to be clinical. Our main goals were to out-enthuse them, run harder and tackle harder. As stupid as that sounds, we didn't do it in the first half."
Freeman will have scans on Monday, but has damaged the medial ligament in his knee and could also have syndesmosis in his ankle.
Hamish Moore, a hooker, came on at breakaway and was man of the match.
