Nathan Doyle filly Overriding on the money at Newcastle

Local filly Overriding landed a confident plunge in the opening race at Newcastle on Saturday.
The three-year-old drew the outside in the seven-horse field for the 1250m benchmark 68 handicap, but the barrier did not deter punters from snapping up the short odds.
Overriding was $2.40 on Friday but there was an avalanche of support for the favourite on Saturday and she started at $1.55.
Trainer Nathan Doyle has a half-share in the filly, which now has a race record of three wins and a second in five starts.
It was a patient ride by Koby Jennings, who took her back from the wide barrier and she had little difficulty in running down the leader, Rahni Factor.
Godolphin filly Coriolis was rewarded for her consistency with a narrow win in the 1250m maiden plate. The Lonhro three-year-old had been runner-up in three of her six starts before Saturday, but a copybook ride from Jennings made sure she broke through.
Annabel Neasham wasn't at Newcastle but she produced two impressive winners. Sounds Of Heaven, a daughter of I Am Invincible, made her debut in the 2YO maiden plate (900m). She has blistering speed and speared out of the outside gate before running her opposition off their legs. Sounds Of Heaven is raced by her breeder, John Camilleri - the man who bred Winx.
Later, Neasham's French import Aristonous, friendless in betting, scored a surprise win in the Mark Hughes Foundation Cup (1600m). It was the four year old's Australian debut and first start since placing over 3550m in France last October. The winner travelled well midfield and sprinted quickly in the latter stages.
Neasham's stable jockey, Heavelon Van Der Hoven, rode both winners.
There was a full house in the largest function room on course for the Mark Hughes Foundation fundraiser.
Hughes' former Knights teammates Kurt Gidley, Bill Peden, Stephen Crowe and Jarrod O'Doherty were on track to support the charity.
