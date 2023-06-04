Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Nathan Doyle filly Overriding on the money at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
Updated June 4 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koby Jennings eases up on the Nathan Doyle-trained Overriding after their victory at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Koby Jennings eases up on the Nathan Doyle-trained Overriding after their victory at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Local filly Overriding landed a confident plunge in the opening race at Newcastle on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.