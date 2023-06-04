Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle City emerge as Black Diamond Cup team to beat after eight rounds of 2023 season

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 4 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEWCASTLE City captain Mitch Crawford couldn't be happier with the Blues' start to the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.