NEWCASTLE City captain Mitch Crawford couldn't be happier with the Blues' start to the season.
At the midpoint of their Black Diamond Cup campaign, they are outright first and a win clear of defending premiers Killarney Vale.
They've won seven of eight games, their latest victory coming over Singleton on Saturday.
But Crawford insists the Blues, who finished fourth last season and were eliminated in the semi-finals, haven't done anything yet.
He says their impressive run of results this year will count for little if they don't keep their foot on the gas.
"Because of how even the comp is this year, any of those top four or five teams could win it," Crawford said on his side's premiership credentials on Sunday.
"We're just focusing on doing it one week at a time. I know it's a cliche, but we're worried if we don't stick to what we have been doing, then everyone will be saying 'they had such a good start but dropped away'.
"But I think we have a good mix of older guys and younger guys."
City's 58-point win over Singleton came after big victories over competition newcomers Nelson Bay and The Entrance-Bateau Bay.
They lost to Cardiff by six points before that, and in their first four games accounted for Maitland, Warners Bay and Central Coast powerhouses Killarney Vale and Terrigal Avoca, the latter two by narrow margins.
"We've been happy with how we've been going," Crawford said. "We just wanted to make sure we had a good start to the season, especially with this next month coming up - there's byes so it can be a bit stop-start.
"But we've been pretty lucky with injuries and stuff, there's been a couple, but other than that everyone is healthy and ready to go."
Crawford, who led the way with four goals on Saturday, hailed the influence of midfielder Anthony Baker, who has returned to the club after time away from the sport.
"He's nearly been best-on every week for us" he said.
"Josh Taylor has also stood up for us... and Ethan Durbridge and Lachy Falley, who have played half-back for us, I think they've been really good all season."
City 15.18 (108) were put under pressure early by Singleton (7.8 (50) at No.1 Sportsground but were too strong in the second-half.
The result left the visitors third last after one win, a draw and six losses in 2023.
"Singleton came out hard early, in the first half it was a really good contest," Crawford said. "They just fell away at the end. They're definitely a much improved side."
Andy Baldwin, a goal umpire in Saturday's fixture, clocked up 250 matches.
In other games, Cardiff 20.30 (150) smashed a depleted Bateau Bay 6.5 (41) on the Central Coast.
Maitland 3.2 (20) gave Killarney Vale a run for their money at Max McMahon Oval to trail by only 12 points at half-time, but the visitors dominated after the main break.
In the only women's game this round, Newcastle City 9.3 (57) moved level with leaders Killarney Vale after defeating Cardiff 1.3 (9) at No.1 Sportsground.
Both the men and women have a general bye over the long weekend.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
