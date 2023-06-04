Newcastle playmaker Tyson Gamble says there is "no bad blood" between he and former club Brisbane, insisting he will treat Saturday's clash at Suncorp Stadium as just another game.
Gamble, who has proved a handy recruit for the Knights, playing 10 games and replacing Kalyn Ponga at five-eighth, left Brisbane last year in less than ideal circumstances after being forced to apologise to coach Kevin Walters just days before his last appearance.
Gamble came under fire after saying on a podcast that his former Broncos halves partner Adam Reynolds was the real "mastermind" behind Brisbane's attack.
While stating at the time it was "not a knock on Kev", the comments came amid Brisbane's late-season collapse and a time when Walters' job was under pressure.
Gamble had fallen down the pecking order at Red Hill, but was recalled for the last game of the regular season to make just his ninth NRL appearance of the year.
He and Walters broke bread before he left for the Knights on a two-year deal.
"I'm looking forward to it," Gamble said of the clash.
"It's always good when you play your old team.
"There's no bad blood between myself and Brisbane.
"I loved my time there and I love Brisbane - it's my home town - and I love the players and coaching staff. Without them, I don't get a chance to play consistent NRL. I have to tip my hat to them.
"But I'm at Newcastle now, and that's my team. Hopefully we go up there and take the two points from Brissy."
Gamble, who made his NRL debut in a sole appearance for Wests Tigers in 2018, played 24 games for the Broncos over three years.
The 26-year-old was handed his first start at Brisbane by former coach Anthony Seibold in 2020.
He played 13 games for the club in 2021, all of them in the halves, but ironically it was Reynolds' arrival at the Broncos that resulted in Gamble starting 2022 in Queensland Cup.
However, the pair got on like a house on fire.
"I'm more excited to play against Reyno to be honest," Gamble said. "We had a good relationship up there and I haven't played him since.
"It will be good fun. We're going to be on opposing sides of each other.
"He's one of the best halves in the comp, so to be able to go up against him is going to be a challenge, but one I'm looking forward to."
Brisbane were placed first after their 20-12 win over Cronulla on Saturday.
After a bye, Newcastle remain 12th.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
