SOUTHS coach Glenn Bisson described it as "probably the best level of hockey we've played this year" despite fielding an understrength Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League squad.
Seb Rollings was a late withdrawal, Tristan Hunt went to hospital with a split lip and Ben Chew came off with a hamstring injury while Nathan Czinner (Aussie under-21) and Ben Hanlan (broken foot) were already unavailable.
However, the Lions managed to find a way to overcome Wests 2-1 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) on Sunday.
Luke Witchard and Andrew Nash both scored goals in the first quarter before keeping the Rosellas at bay until the last period.
Coupled with Maitland's 2-1 loss to visitors Gosford on Sunday, Souths (10 points) now move into outright third on the men's competition ladder.
"Everyone pitched in and it's probably the best level of hockey we've played this year. Our efforts in defence and just being in the right places," Bisson told the Newcastle Herald.
Earlier on Sunday, Tom Budden's hat-trick saw leaders Norths breeze past Tigers 6-0 at NIHC and reach 10 rounds unbeaten.
In the women's premier league on Saturday and Norah Head made it back-to-back wins by accounting for University 2-1 in Newcastle.
Norah Heah, who joined the first-grade competition in 2022 and beat Tigers 4-2 last weekend, rallied from 1-0 down at half-time after Katie Southgate put Uni ahead in the second quarter.
"Second win in the team's history, been a great reward for training efforts," Norah Head coach Peter Moore said.
Gosford ensured a Central Coast double by defeating visitors Regals 2-0 while Leah Capitao netted a brace as Oxfords overcame Tigers 3-0 and moved two points clear on top of the table.
MEN'S LADDER: Norths 19; Gosford 12; Souths 10; Maitland, Wests 8; Tigers 1.
WOMEN'S LADDER: Oxfords 18; Regals 16; Gosford 15; University 13; Norah Head 12; Souths, Tigers 9.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
