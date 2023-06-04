Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley rued a failure to finish while Charlestown's Niko Papaspiropoulos was left questioning an off-side decision as the NPLW Northern NSW two top sides shared the points at Lisle Carr Oval on Saturday.
Second-placed Azzurri came from 1-0 down at half-time to draw 1-1 with competition leaders Magic, who were without strike weapons Adriana Konjarski and Lucy Jerram, but also had the ball in the back of the net in the 67th minute only to have it ruled off-side.
They then finished the game reduced to 10 players after versatile Lori Depczynski, who had scored the disallowed goal, was red carded in the 85th minute for two yellow card offences. Both were challenges on Magic players.
"We had a poor first half then did well in the second, and on balance you can argue a draw is fair," Papaspiropoulos said.
"Jake could argue that they could have won that game and they had some moments but second half we could argue the same.
"The ref's call on Lori's goal was horrendously wrong. Not that that was the reason we didn't win, but it's disappointing that we score twice and don't get the win."
Magic took a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute through livewire forward Emily Loader Weston, who proved a handful for Azzurri all game.
Her goal came four minutes after she hit the crossbar and was a solid solo effort, turning Charlestown's backline inside out then finishing from close range.
Azzurri levelled in the 50th minute when Emily Diaz turned nothing into something and scored from long range after a throw-in.
Magic had looked well in control for the first half but the game opened right up in the second, and both teams had chances go begging.
Konjarski, who has scored 26 goals for Magic, is away and Jerram (13) is serving a two-match suspension for violent conduct.
"I thought if we could finish we would have won by four or five, so it was just about finishing for us," Curley said.
"Theirs was a good goal but she gets the ball, turns three defenders. You can't let her turn there.
"Sometimes it's a league of makes and misses and we just didn't make the goals that we should have."
Magic improved to 29 points and Azzurri moved to 28. But Magic, third-placed Newcastle Olympic (26) and fourth-placed Maitland (24) all have a game in hand.
Olympic also came from 1-0 down at half-time to draw 1-1 with fifth-placed Adamstown (17) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
Ashleigh Vetter put Adamstown up 1-0 in the 33rd minute when she made a blistering run on the counter-attack and scored from a tight angle.
But Alesha Clifford provided the equaliser in the 50th minute with a close-range header off a corner.
Maitland were 8-0 winners over Mid Coast (6) in Taree on Saturday night. Mercedes McNabb bagged a hat-trick, Chelsea Greguric a match brace and Bronte Peel, Lucy Kell and Sophie Stapleford also got on the scoresheet.
On Sunday, sixth-placed New Lambton (16) routed winless Warners Bay (0) 17-0 in their round-13 clash at Alder Park.
Tara Andrews scored seven times for the Eagles and long-serving Jets teammate Cassidy Davies bagged five goals. Sarah Moore scored a match brace and Lauren Allan, Macy Anthony and Ameera Makunja also found the back of the net.
There are only two games next weekend, both rescheduled washed-out fixtures.
New Lambton host Olympic on Sunday and Magic play Maitland on the Monday night (June 12) of the long weekend.
Points: Magic 29, Azzurri 28, Olympic 26, Maitland 24, Adamstown 17, New Lambton 16, Mid Coast 6, Warners Bay 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.