TIGERS coach Ben Brown was left with mixed emotions following a 4-3 loss to second-placed Gosford on the Central Coast on Sunday.
He feels like the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League newcomers are "getting closer" after pushing one of the competition's traditional heavyweights, but ultimately lacked "that next step" to crack the club's first win for 2023.
Bottom-ranked Tigers led 2-1 at half-time before conceding three straight goals, closing the margin to one during the fourth quarter.
"A little bit of inexperience and we didn't really execute when we needed to. We let them back in the third quarter and chased in the fourth, but didn't quite get there," Brown told the Newcastle Herald.
"They were a bit understrength and only had 12 ... but we're getting there slowly and it's just going to take time.
"Some patches were really good but it's just being able to do that for an entire game and not little stints where we're competitive but don't get a result.
"That's that next step. There's a bit of work left, but we're heading in the right direction."
Tom Luchetti and Taylor Dolbel scored for Tigers in the first half while Luke Maher later converted a penalty stroke.
Unbeaten leaders Norths held off Wests 1-0 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) on Sunday with Tom Budden producing the sole goal in the third minute.
Maitland joined Souths with 10 points, but are officially ahead in third spot based on for-and-against records, following a 2-1 result at NIHC on Friday night.
Isaac Farmilo scored one of two early goals to put the visitors in front before 15-year-old debutant Bert Forbes eventually reduced the margin for Souths.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday and Niamh Dixon continued making the most of her recent return to help Oxfords extend their competition lead.
Dixon, Leah Capitao, Ashley Ninness and Natalie Strawhorn all scored for Oxfords in a 4-0 win over title holders Gosford at NIHC.
Oxfords (24) also beat Tigers 3-0 midweek and now move seven points clear, aided by Regals (17) going down 1-0 to Tigers.
Kat Hughes converted in the first quarter for Tigers, who enjoyed their first win since round one. Fourth-placed Souths defeated hosts Norah Head 4-0 with Kaitlin Duck twice finding the back of the net.
Meanwhile, local internationals Ky Willott and Mariah Williams experienced mixed Pro League results against Belgium in Antwerp over the weekend. Willott scored a goal in the Kookaburras' narrow 5-4 loss to the world No.1 on Sunday (AEST) while Williams returned from a knee injury in the Hockeyroos' 2-0 win on Saturday (AEST).
"I guess the goal was nice but the performance wasn't our best. Just a few errors, lapses in defence but we can definitely work on that. We had hunger and we stuck it to them, but just couldn't get the result," Willott told Hockey Australia media.
The touring Aussie teams each have one Test remaining against hosts Belgium.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
