NPL battle at the top heats up after super Sunday treble

Charlestown led in the third minute of first-half stoppage time with a Nigel Boogaard free kick. The Azzurri skipper curled in the long-range shot before Maitland had set their wall, sparking protests from the Magpies. However, they hit back to convert the equaliser after a foul from Jackson Frendo on Sean Pratt. Webb then smashed home the volleyed winner after knocking the ball up to himself.