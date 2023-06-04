Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NPL battle at the top heats up after super Sunday treble

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 4 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow celebrate Riley Smith's equaliser from the penalty spot on Sunday in their 3-1 win over Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Broadmeadow celebrate Riley Smith's equaliser from the penalty spot on Sunday in their 3-1 win over Newcastle Olympic at Magic Park. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Weston, Broadmeadow and Maitland were the big winners on a super Sunday of three top-seven NPL men's matches in round 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.