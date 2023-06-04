Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Aaron Goadsby filly Luvareschs ends top preparation with victory

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 4 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Goadsby, Luvareschs and Josh Gallagher on Saturday night. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
Aaron Goadsby, Luvareschs and Josh Gallagher on Saturday night. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby will give Luvareschs a well-earned break to prepare for the NSW Breeders Challenge series after she took her earnings close to $120,000 with victory at Menangle on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.