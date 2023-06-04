Aaron Goadsby filly Luvareschs ends top preparation with victory

Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby will give Luvareschs a well-earned break to prepare for the NSW Breeders Challenge series after she took her earnings close to $120,000 with victory at Menangle on Saturday night.
Luvareschs was a $2.30 favourite for the $30,600 2YO NSW Bred final (1609m) for fillies after winning her heat, and driver Josh Gallagher made an early push for the lead from gate five.
He eventually settled her outside the leader before being shuffled back to second then third in the running line mid-race. The healthy tempo set the scene for Luvareschs in the straight and she came down the outside to win by a neck in 1:54:4. It was a fourth win in 10 starts for Goadsby's $30,000 yearling buy.
Goadsby said Luvareschs was thriving but he was keen to give her a rest for bigger targets down the track.
"She'll have six weeks off now and then get her ready for the Breeders Challenge in September-October," Goadsby said. "Hopefully she'll grow a little bit and improve a little bit. But the race prep hasn't hurt her and she's come through it really well.
"She doesn't look tired, but at the same time, we've got to look after her."
Goadsby and Gallagher also combined to win at Newcastle on Friday night with Remy Brown.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.