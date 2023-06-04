PORT Stephens police have made a public appeal to find a man wanted on warrants.
Police said in a public statement on Sunday that Kirt Field, 37, was wanted on outstanding warrants for assault offences.
"Police have conducted extensive inquiries into his whereabouts; however, he has not been located," NSW Police said in a statement.
Mr Field is described as caucasian and about 180 centimetres tall with a solid build, black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators believe he may be driving a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with the licence plate DF81F1.
"He is known to frequent the Rutherford, Newcastle, Bellbird, Kulnura, Dubbo, Cobar and Chain Valley Bay areas," police said.
Police said anyone who sees Mr Field or knows of his whereabouts is urged not to approach him, but instead to call police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
