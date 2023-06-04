Exciting stayer Like Wildfire smashes Gardens track record

Somersby trainer Michael Ivers hopes to be back at The Gardens in 11 months time for the $500,000-to-the-winner The 715 with boom stayer Like Wildfire after his track record debut there on Saturday night.
After winning four from four and smashing the 603m Gosford record at his most recent start, Like Wildfire carried high expectations at The Gardens for a GRNSW Middle Distance Series 600m race. And he delivered.
A $1.06 favourite from box one, Like Wildfire fought off an early challenge for the lead to streak away down the back for a 16.25-length win in 33.88 seconds. It easily eclipsed Tania Keeping's record of 34.14.
Ivers will give Like Wildfire a week off before deciding on his next target, but he said the National Distance Championship in August and Melbourne features were in his sights. The Gardens host the richest staying race, The 715, in May each year.
"That's where he will end up," Ivers said of 715m. "But I'm not in any hurry to push him over that. The 600s are going good. You push up to the 700s and you are stuck there, but it won't be long.
"I've been with this breed for about 35 years, I've owned all the dams and bred them, and they have returned me in kind. But it looks like he could be the best of them all."
Saturday's race was the first time Like Wildfire had come from an inside box, after winning out of four and five in his first four runs.
Ivers was relieved to see him hold the inside and come through the race unscathed.
"The early pace, he just doesn't have it out of the boxes as good as the others, but they weren't too bad a field either," he said.
"The dog that led him [Patonga Dave], it hasn't been going too bad, but they said the track was very slow ... but I don't know. It couldn't have been too slow.
"He's a powerful little dog. Just hopefully he can keep it up.
"There lots of options but I'll give him a week off. I think he'll be tired for a few days after that. He pulled up well this morning but he's a bit tired."
Robert Delaney capped a good night for Central Coast trainers with a late double from King Kainane and Drama Kids.
At Wentworth Park, My Hepburn gave Branxton trainer Susan Smith a win.
Maitland holds an 11-race meeting on Monday night from 6.50pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
