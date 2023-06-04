Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Exciting stayer Like Wildfire smashes Gardens track record

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 4 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Like Wildfire. Picture GRNSW
Like Wildfire. Picture GRNSW

Somersby trainer Michael Ivers hopes to be back at The Gardens in 11 months time for the $500,000-to-the-winner The 715 with boom stayer Like Wildfire after his track record debut there on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.