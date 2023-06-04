Newcastle Herald
Newcastle advocates lined Nobbys breakwall yesterday in support of clean energy initiatives

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated June 4 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:00pm
Picture supplied

More than 150 people walked for Newcastle's sustainable future on Saturday in support of the proposed Hunter Offshore Wind zone.

