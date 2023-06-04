More than 150 people walked for Newcastle's sustainable future on Saturday in support of the proposed Hunter Offshore Wind zone.
The event at Nobbys breakwall signified climate defence group Rising Tide's bid for one of the biggest clean energy projects in the country.
Rising Tide organiser and renewable energy engineering student Jasmine Stuart said it was "amazing" to do a rally in support of something instead of a protest.
"It is so great having a positive rally," she said. "We got good engagement with the people around Nobbys Beach."
Ms Stuart said offshore wind is an ideal supplement to existing renewable energies.
"Right now, we are experiencing record high ocean temperatures which is threatening marine life and causing extreme natural disasters. We urgently need to address this," she said.
She hopes the proposed zone will provide a transition opportunity for coal workers.
Despite recently being slapped with fines for stopping a coal train for hours at a Hunter River crossing, Ms Stuart said Rising Tide intends to keep "fighting".
"We are quite terrified by the climate crisis," she said. "We are going to keep doing whatever we see as necessary."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
