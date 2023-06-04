More than 260 women gathered for a long lunch on Sunday in support of Newcastle domestic violence charity Got Your Back Sista.
The Sista Celebration event, hosted at Merewether Surfhouse, had 260 attendees and fundraised for aid work in the Hunter.
"It is wonderful to have so many women who want to come and be a part of something that is bigger than themselves," Got Your Back Sista's found Melissa Histon said.
Profits from tickets and activities during the event will be used to care for domestic violence victims at the Tighes Hill-based charity.
"The event is about having fun together, but more than that, it is about raising funds so we can help the most vulnerable people who experience domestic violence," Ms Histon said.
Attendees included ex-Neighbours actress Madeleine West, who has been vocal about her experience with child sexual assault and now helps others.
A hallmark of the lunch, now in its eighth round, is the honouring of a woman doing significant work in a Hunter community.
Friends and family made secret videos and gifts are arranged to surprise the recipient.
This year, rotarian Linda Evans received this honour. She volunteers at Hunter Wetlands and fundraises through Rotary and Ronald McDonald House.
She also volunteers at the Got Your Back Sista op-shop and barbeques.
"She is a woman who represents community," Ms Histon said. "Someone who goes out of their way to do really good things in Newcastle."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
