A cross-disciplinary exhibit by female artists' group Athena opened this weekend, breathing life into Lighthouse Arts space.
The Wild and Wise exhibition showcases work from eight largely-retired professional artists who have created, taught and curated in the Hunter from as early as the 1970s.
Exhibition curator Helene Leane said it was a "joy" to work with artists across different mediums, including her 90-year-old mother.
"The exhibit is in a cottage. It is a very interesting curation process," Ms Leane said. "We all have different materials and art approaches."
Wilde and Wise features printmaking, textiles, ceramics and installation pieces.
"When you curate, it is very important everything flows together," Ms Leane said. "Each of us created a text work as well. You are incorporating text with art. That is always a little bit of a challenge."
The Athena group meet once a month to discuss ideas and share process, coming together for exhibits throughout the year. This is their first time showing at Lighthouse Arts.
Ten women make up the group, with six to eight showing work at each exhibit.
"[The exhibit] highlights these women in such a male-dominated cultural scene," Ms Leane said. "This is a meeting of women with lots of experience and lots of history."
Many of the artists continue to teach and practice locally. Ms Leane now lives in Dungog where she runs her own space, Gallery on Dowling.
The Wild and Wise exhibit is open on weekends until July 30 at 41 Nobbys Road, Newcastle.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
